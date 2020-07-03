Having just squeezed its coronavirus outbreak in check, Singapore is currently facing a record-breaking outbreak of another, equally life-threatening virus.

Cases of dengue fever, a disease spread by infected mosquitos, are now actually mounting in the city-state, which has already reported 14,000 of them to date this year.

Health officials now genuinely believe that number is nearly certain to exceed the 22,170 cases reported in 2013, the previous-worst outbreak, by the end of the year.

Last week 1,468 cases of the virus were reported, the 3rd consecutive week that cases have exceeded 1,000 and the biggest weekly total ever recorded in Singapore.

Sixteen people have died of herpes, Singapore reports, compared to 26 who have died from coronavirus. Singapore has 44,479 cases of coronavirus.

Those figures are expected to obtain progressively higher as the state moves deeper into mosquito breeding season, which began in June and lasts until October.

Like coronavirus, only around 25 per cent of those infected by dengue – that is spread by the bite of the Aedes mosquito – will show symptoms.

Also like coronavirus, dengue has an incubation period of between five and ten days after having a person is bitten, with symptoms lasting around per week.

Symptoms are also much like coronavirus, including high fever and muscle pains. Other symptoms include nausea and headache, particularly behind the eyes.

A small number of cases develop severe symptoms, which include nausea blood, rapid breathing, severe abdominal pain and fatigue.

Dengue has a mortality rate of around one per cent of cases, that is similar to coronavirus – that is thought to have a mortality rate of around 1.5 %.

Health authorities say Singapore currently has 334 active dengue clusters across the city, driven by ‘profuse mosquito breeding’.

Inspectors say people failing to remove patches of stagnant water – including outdoor basins, disused water features, jacuzzis and drains – has led to the spike.

In a few cases, they said numbers of mosquito larvae discovered in such places were ‘too numerous to count’ and easily exceeded 100.

Starting on July 15, the government increases fines for those who fail to precisely remove stagnant water, that the mosquitos use to breed.

The fresh crisis comes amid the outbreak of coronavirus in Singapore, which is one of probably the most severe in southeast Asia.

The country was one of the first to be affected with coronavirus outside mainland China, and was praised for its world-beating response.

Health officials in Singapore say poor maintenance of private properties and building web sites has left puddles of stagnant water lying around, leading to ‘profuse mosquito breeding’ (file)

By March 28, the peak of Singapore’s first wave and three months after first illness, the city-state hand was able to keep new cases to just a few dozen per day.

But then your outbreak spread to Singapore’s migrant workers, who reside in overcrowded largely unsanitary housing, and cases soared.

During the peak of its 2nd wave, on April 21, officials logged 1,426 cases in a 24 hour period.

By comparison neighbouring Malaysia has reported 8,648 cases, though a somewhat higher number of deaths at 121.