Singapore election held against backdrop of pandemic and recession

Voting takes place with face masks and plastic gloves





Voting is under way in Singapore’s general election, beneath the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.

The small city state is one of a handful of countries to keep a vote during the pandemic so far.

Strict safety measures come in place, with voters wearing gloves and masks and given timed voting slots.

Singapore has been one of the worst hit countries in the Asia-Pacific region, with increased than 45,000 cases.

As large scale gatherings and events are deemed a high risk during the pandemic, only a few countries have gone ahead with national elections during the past months.

South Korea voted in April while Serbia went to the polls in late June. In both countries, voters came ultimately back the incumbent government to power.

Ruling party anticipated to return

Singapore has been ruled by the exact same party since independence – the People’s Action Party (PAP) – and it’s widely anticipated to retain power.

A PAP win would carry current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to yet another term in office.

The son of country’s founding father and long-time ruler Lee Kuan Yew, Mr Lee has been in office since 2004 – but has indicated the upcoming term will be his last.

The PAP has ruled Singapore since its independence





The government’s main contender may be the Workers’ Party, which says the decision to keep the vote during the pandemic was targeted at undercutting its campaigning efforts.

As the entire outcome is little in doubt, Singapore elections are often watched for even small shifts in the PAP’s performance.

This time round, the main problems seen to be on voters’ minds are the government’s handling of the pandemic and the looming economic recession.

Singapore had initially been praised for keeping the virus under control until clusters in its migrant citizenry dramatically drove up illness numbers.

In terms of per capita cases, Singapore now ranks among the world’s worst affected countries even though the death rate is low and virtually all cases are derived from within the foreign worker community surviving in dormitories.

Each voter has been alotted a specific time slot to cast their ballot





After weeks of strict lockdown, measures have now been gradually eased since June and there is only been a small uptick in infections among the local population.

Social distancing rules remain in place and wearing face masks is compulsory in public.

For the election process, this implies the 2.65 million voters have to sanitise their hands and wear disposable gloves before receiving their ballot paper and proceeding to vote.

People have been given two-hour slots where they’re recommended to vote to prevent crowding.

Mobile polling teams are also taking ballot boxes to citizens who have recently returned from overseas and are in hotel quarantine.