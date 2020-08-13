Singapore court appoints supervisor for Lim family’s Xihe Holdings: source By Reuters





SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The Singapore High Court has actually selected Grant Thornton Singapore as the supervisor of Xihe Holdings Pte Ltd and 4 of its subsidiaries, a source with understanding of the matter stated on Thursday.

The court choice followed an application by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd (OCBC) application to location Xihe Holdings and the subsidiaries under business advisor’s guidance.

The subsidiaries included are Da Xin Tankers (Pte) Ltd, Hua Guang Shipping Pte Ltd, Nan King Maritime (Pte) Ltd and Hua Xin Shipping Pte Ltd.

Xihe Holdings becomes part of the Lim household organisation empire, which likewise consists of oil trader Hin Leong Trading and fleet supervisor Ocean Tankers (Pte) Ltd, both of which were positioned under court- selected managers previously this year.

Xihe Holdings, OCBC (SI:-RRB- and Grant Thornton did not instantly react to demands for remark.