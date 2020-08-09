Singapore charges Wirecard agent with falsification of accounts

A Singaporean entrepreneur with numerous ties to Wirecard has actually been charged with falsification of accounts, marking the very first set of charges provided by the city-state given that it began an examination into the collapsed German payments business in 2015.

R Shanmugaratnam is presumed of being a crucial figure in a supposed multiyear scams, implicated of playing the function of trustee for phony bank accounts, which Wirecard informed auditors were filled with money.

Wirecard collapsed into insolvency in June after it confessed that EUR1.9 bn of money in so-called trustee accounts most likely did“not exist” The failure of a business when considered as a European tech champ was the very first failure of a member of Germany’s distinguished Dax index.

Singapore cops’s industrial affairs department last month charged Mr Shanmugaratnam with falsifying “wilfully and with intent to defraud” letters to Wirecard stating that his business, Citadelle Corporate Services, was holding hundreds of millions of euros in escrow accounts “when in reality [they] did not hold such balance”, according to charge sheets.

Mr Shanmugaratnam, a Singaporean, was implicated of creating 3 letters in March 2016 and one a year later on, declaring Citadelle was holding an overall of EUR321 m in 3 different escrow accounts.

