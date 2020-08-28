Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes By Reuters

©Reuters Male Wolbachia- aedes aegypti mosquitos are launched at a public housing estate test website in Singapore



By Edgar Su and Joseph Campbell

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – From the high veranda of a Singapore public real estate block, an environment authorities steadies his mosquito launcher, the most recent gizmo authorities have actually developed to fight a record outbreak of the tropical illness dengue.

With the click of a button and a whirr of a fan, a hatch opens and 150 lab-reared male mosquitoes are sent out flying, off looking for a female buddy with whom they can mate however not recreate.

The dengue infection, which in uncommon cases can be deadly, is brought and infected human beings by contaminated mosquitoes.

But Singapore’s specifically reproduced mosquitoes bring a germs that avoids eggs from hatching, and “compete with the wild type,” causing “a gradual reduction of the mosquito population,” stated Ng Lee Ching, the main heading the Wolbachia task, called after the germs.

Some locations with high mosquito populations have actually seen approximately 90% decreases utilizing this method, she included.

Singapore – a small Southeast Asian island country of 5.7 million individuals – has actually taped more than 26,000 dengue cases this year, exceeding the previous yearly record of around 22,000 in 2013 …