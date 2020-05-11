Singapore-based university revises predictions on coronavirus end date for Armenia – Panorama

The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) has introduced that their predictions in regards to the end date of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in particular nations, together with Armenia, have been revised.

It is famous that every one earlier analysis fashions that used the SIR (inclined-contaminated-recovered) mannequin descriptions on the unfold of infectious ailments and knowledge of coronavirus circumstances have been faraway from the web site of the university.

The specialists have examined knowledge obtained from 131. According to the preliminary prediction by the Singapore-based university, COVID-19 100 per cent might end in Armenia in August 2020.

To remind, Armenia has confirmed whole variety of 3,392 coronavirus circumstances within the nation as of 11 a.m. Monday, May 11.