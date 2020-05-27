Sing a song of subversion: US funded Venezuela rock bands to dent Chávez | World news

The United States funded rock teams in Venezuela to file songs selling democracy – and undermine the rule of Hugo Chávez – in accordance to paperwork launched after a Freedom of Information Act request.

More than 10 bands had been contracted in 2011 to produce new songs selling freedom of expression within the oil-rich nation. The $22,970 scheme, which was to culminate in a battle-of-the-bands model live performance, was accepted by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a non-governmental company accountable for selling democracy overseas.

The partially redacted grant utility was uncovered by Tim Gill, a sociologist on the University of North Carolina Wilmington, and exhibits the efforts of US officers “to promote greater reflection among Venezuelan youth about freedom of expression, their connection with democracy, and the state of democracy in the country”.

Tim Gill

(@timgill924) Have to share this. Going by means of paperwork I FOIA’d from the federal government. In 2011, the U.S. by means of the National Endowment for Democracy funded “rock groups” in Venezuela to write songs about freedom of expression. It paid a producer, recorded the songs, and distributed them. pic.twitter.com/UZJJNCDPia



Gill mentioned the revelations had been unorthodox however unsurprising. “The NED supported many causes in order to promote democracy, not all of them nefarious,” the educational mentioned. “But the issue is that it has the ability to fund some voices instead of others.”

Successive US governments sought to unseat Chávez, whose self-styled Bolivarian revolution was partly constructed on anti-American sentiment.

The populist chief was briefly unseated in 2002 by a army coup. It later emerged that the administration of George W Bush had recognized concerning the coup beforehand, though Washington distanced itself publicly from involvement.

By 2011, US officers had been apparently exploring much less dramatic measures to undermine his management.

“I can’t imagine they thought this alone was going to bring down the government,” Gill mentioned. “But is music important and does it shape people’s views? I could draw a straight line from listening to punk rock to reading Noam Chomsky and learning about stuff about revolutions and interventions that they don’t teach in schools.”

It just isn’t the one time the US has tried to spark unrest by means of music in adversarial Latin American nations. In 2014, it was revealed that USAid, the American improvement help organisation, had been secretly making an attempt to infiltrate Cuba’s underground hip-hop scene.

Neither plot seems to have yielded many tangible outcomes. Nor was it clear why the Venezuela plan targeted on rock music in a nation whose airwaves are dominated by salsa, merengue and reggaeton.

Chávez died of most cancers in 2013, bequeathing a collapsing economic system to Nicolás Maduro, his successor. And makes an attempt to oust Venezuela’s chief have continued apace.

A 2019 plot to set off a army rebellion in assist of the opposition chief Juan Guaidó fizzled out inside hours, and earlier this month, American mercenaries led a botched raid to seize Maduro.

The newest plan shortly fell aside with two Americans captured, permitting Maduro to seem triumphant on state TV.