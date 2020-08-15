‘Sincerely Heartbreaking’: Mankato Marathon To Go Virtual Due To Pandemic – WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– Like the Twin Cities Marathon and Grandma’s Marathon, the Mankato Marathon is going virtual this year.

Organizers revealed Thursday that the occasion, which was set forOct 16-17, will be 100% virtual. They stated the choice was challenging to make, however an in-person race was simply not practical with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“Not having the ability to bring the Mankato Marathon running community together for the 11th year is sincerely heartbreaking,” stated Anna Thill, the president of Visit Mankato, in a declaration. “With that said, even more heartbreaking is the idea that our event could jeopardize even one life or potentially be the cause of spread in our beloved community and therefore cause the shutdown of businesses and the ability for our children to go to classes in their schools.”

The virtual occasion will have runners selecting where to run their own marathons in betweenOct 12 andOct 26. Additionally, organizers state they’ll have interactive experiences established for signed up runners.

Organizers anticipated over 4,200 professional athletes to take part in this year’s race. The Mankato Marathon is a certifying occasion for theBoston Marathon