Simulation Reveals What Dark Matter Might Look Like if We Could See It

How do you study something invisible? This is a challenge that faces astronomers who study dark matter.

Although dark matter comprises 85 percent of all matter in the Universe, it doesn’t interact with light. It can only be seen through the gravitational influence it has on light and other matter. To make matters worse, efforts to directly detect dark matter on Earth have been unsuccessful so far.

Despite the elusive quality of dark matter, we have learned several things about it.

We know that it is not just dark but cold. As a result, it clumps together, forming the seeds of galaxy clusters. It also often forms halos around galaxies, making up the majority of a galaxy’s mass.

However, there are still many unanswered questions about dark matter, so astronomers often develop new models for dark matter, comparing them to observation to test their accuracy.

One way this is done is through sophisticated computer simulations.

Recently a team from the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics ran a detailed simulation of the dark matter cosmos, and it has produced some surprising results.

The accuracy of any dark matter simulation depends upon the assumptions you make about dark matter. In this case, the team assumed dark matter consists of weakly interacting massive particles (WIMPs) with a mass…