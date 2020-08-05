SimpTronic True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones in-Ear TWS Mini Headset for Sport Deep Bass Stereo Earphones HD Sound Waterproof Noise Cancelling Mic 30 Hours Playtime Black



Product Description

What’s in the Box

SimpTronic VV2 TWS Earbuds

3 Sizes Silicone Ear Tips (One size already equipped)

Charging Case

Micro USB Charging Cable

User Manual

Long Life Battery

Enjoy 6-8 hours of non-stop listening on a single charge. The Charging case provides another 30 hours of play time.

Light and Compact

Lightweight and compact design of charging case allows you to carry wireless earbuds in your pocket everywhere you go and gives you an extra 30 hours of music enjoyment.

Easy Pairing

Listen and enjoy music and calls with a simple and quick pairing process.

1. Pick up earbuds from the charging case. They will pair with each other automatically.

2. Select “SimpTronic VV2” from the Bluetooth list.

Note: If you accidentally get only one earbud paired with your device, please try the “Reset” option. (Please refer to “Reset” details in the manual).

Special Ergonomic Design

Ergonomically designed silicone ear caps ensure that the earphones fit perfectly for everyone. Secure design of the earbuds makes them perfect for all: outdoor activities, workouts, runs, sports and gaming. We included 3 sizes (large, medium, small) of soft, flexible ear tips.

Bluetooth 5.0

Advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology provides strong and stable wireless connection with double transmission speed compared to older versions. It has considerably longer range and higher transmit output power, and improved broadcasting bandwidth. Designed to transmit the music over Bluetooth without damaging the quality.

Multifunction Button

The Multifunction button allows you to: play, pause, skip song, pick up call, volume control and activate Google Search/Siri function directly from your earbuds instead of picking up your phone when it’s a few feet away.

Noise Reduction

Built-in HD Mic with noise filtering technology allows to reduce vocal interference and enjoy clear and easy communication. SimpTronic VV2 earbuds ensure you will never miss any calls in noisy places.

Hi-Fi Stereo Sound

SimpTronic VV2 promises premium quality and ensures that you get the very most from your audio. Delicately tuned with high fidelity crystal clear sound and deep bass brings you original soundtrack quality.

