‘Simpsons’ actor Harry Shearer argues show’s decision to stop casting White actors in non-White roles

Shearer discussed why he does not always concur with the show’s decision while speaking to Times Radio.

“I have a very simple belief about acting. The job of the actor is to play someone who they are not,” stated Shearer through Daily Mail.

He included: “That’s the gig, that’s the job description.”

Shearer has actually likewise voiced the characters of Principal Skinner, Ned Flanders and Waylon Smithers on the animated series.

Shearer included that while he will no longer voice the function ofDr Hibbert, his profession isn’t badly affected by the news.

“We don’t get paid by the voice,” he informed the outlet.

Shearer’s remarks come months after “Simpsons” voice actor Hank Azaria validated he would no longer play the characterApu Back in 2018, Azaria stated he desires to see more Indian and South Asian authors on the popular comedy to offer Apu or a brand-new character a “new direction.”

