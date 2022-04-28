Pregnancy and childbirth inevitably lead to tightening of the intimate muscles and slight displacement of the pelvic organs. The reason is the constant pressure of the uterus, which increases with each trimester. After the birth of a child, women start thinking about how to quickly return to their former body shape.

Aysor.am talked to gynecologist Satenik Hayrapetyan about Kegel exercises aimed at speeding up the process and improving sexual health.

The special complex developed by Kegel helps women who suffer from urinary incontinence – cough, exercise, laughter, as well as other problems. The effectiveness of this technique is confirmed by a large number of positive feedback, both from patients and doctors.

“Exercises help to return the uterus to the prenatal egg quickly, or as close to it as possible, reduce the risk of developing inflammatory diseases of the genitourinary system, urinary incontinence, increase blood circulation in the pelvis,” said the gynecologist.

During the examination, the doctor assesses the condition of the woman giving birth, gives instructions that are individual, depending on how the birth took place, are there any other diseases that cause complications, etc.

The doctor mentioned that the main condition for achieving results after childbirth through Kegel exercises is regularity. You need to do a few approaches every day. The first positive changes will become noticeable in about 5 weeks.

The convenience of these exercises is that they can be performed from anywhere. It is a precondition to empty the bladder beforehand, otherwise inflammation of the ureters can occur. Breathing should be equal to calm during the exercises.



During the conversation, Satenik Hayrapetyan referred to the contraindications in which exercise is not encouraged.

Varicose veins in the intimate area վրա on the legs

Oncological neoplasms, suspected cancer

Infectious diseases in the acute stage

Venereal diseases

In the case of nursing mothers, do not exercise to the fullest, do the exercises after breastfeeding

“If the natural birth passed without complications, the mother feels well, there are no contraindications, then you can train on the second day, starting with the easiest exercises. If there are tears or a caesarean section, it is forbidden to perform such exercises for at least 10 days until the sutures are healed and healed. “Otherwise, unauthorized training will cause the joints to deviate,” the doctor concluded.

The right approach to training, timely consultation with a doctor կանոն Regular work with yourself are the main conditions that must be observed to return to the prenatal egg.

