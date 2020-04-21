Simple Tips For Pushing Your IPhone Beyond Its Limits

You have just obtained your new iPhone and you’re wondering what to do with it next. While new technology can be fun and exciting, it can also sometimes be confusing. With the simple tips in this article you will find some easy shortcuts that make life with your iPhone more fun and less complicated.

Find your phone fast with the brand new, free app called Find My iPhone. It lets you remotely access your phone to provide you with coordinates on a map, turn the volume up so the phone can be heard from under thick cushions, or lock the phone and wipe all data in case of theft.

If your iPhone has accidentally gotten wet, rice can be used to help it dry. It is not uncommon to drop your phone in the toilet, a puddle of water or something else wet. Do not use a hair dryer. Instead, use a paper towel to wipe it. Then, place the phone in a Ziploc bag that is full of rice. Leave it there overnight, and in almost every case, it will be fine in the morning.

If you use your iPhone for a limited number of your favorite apps, consider rearranging your icons to make accessing them much quicker. By moving your most-used apps to the first home screen, you will save a lot of time. This ensures that you can quickly and easily find the information that you need.

Does your iPhone’s battery drain too quickly? Try turning off the “Setting Time Zone” feature. You can access this by going to settings, then location services, and finally, system services. The, switch the setting from on to off, and chances are that your battery life will see a significant increase.

If you have locked yourself out of your phone, you should look online for ways to fix it. Many people have had this happen to them as well, so there are videos and other tutorials on how to unlock an iphone online. Just be aware that this is a last resort, as it will likely delete all of your information when you reset it.

You can even take pictures with the headphone cord. Simply line up your subject within the frame. When you are ready, hit the cord button. The picture will be taken. Saving the picture in your iPhone is done just like you do with any other picture.

To easily access your email messages, you can tag an account to your iPhone. This will allow you to see your emails immediately. You may choose to sync just one account or several different email accounts to your iPhone.

Capture those fleeting on-screen moments by using the screenshot function. To take a screenshot with your iPhone, simply hold down the “Home” button while simultaneously depressing the “Sleep” button one time. You should see a flash of white on the screen, and the image should be archived in your camera roll right away.

For typing messages on your iPhone, you can enable or disable the auto correct feature. This feature will change a word that you type wrong while entering a text message to a friend or family member to the most logical word that it should be. If you do not want this feature you can simply take it off in Settings->General->Keyboard section.

A great tip for using your iphone is to purchase some kind of app that will help you find restaurants near your location. There is actually an app available that will randomly bring up a restaurant according to what you put in such as mexican food, italian, or whatever you want.

If you enjoy taking pictures with your iPhone, a great accessory for you to get is the Swivl. This device allows you to place your iPhone on a base and move around 360 degrees. You can even set a time on your device so you can get prepared for the Swivl.

A great trick that you should always be aware of when you are using your iPhone is that you can make calls from the Safari internet component instead of going back and forth between your phone. This will help you to save a lot of time and effort shifting different screens while searching.

There may be times when you are using your iPhone and a pop-up interrupts what you were doing. Chances are you’ll want to ignore the notice and finish your task. This is easy to handle. When you see the pop-up bar, all you have to do is swipe it away.

Battery management apps are a great iPhone tool. One of these apps will tell you when your battery use is the highest and how to make changes to extend the life of your battery. They also let you know when you need to calibrate, letting you keep the battery healthy.

If your favorite application freezes on you, simply hold down your home button for about six seconds. This will end the application, allowing you to reopen it and continue with your work or fun. This is a simple way to manage apps that are acting up, and it helps to prevent a lot of frustration.

Taking screenshots is simple with your iPhone. To do so, press down on both the power and home buttons at the same time. Press the buttons briefly, as holding them too long causes undesired effects. This takes a snapshot of the current display and sends it to the app that stores images.

A good tip if you own an iphone is to take advantage of any free apps you can. You don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to have some cool apps on your phone. There are many that you can download for free just make sure you check the reviews first.

Congratulations on your new iPhone purchase! Now that you are armed with some of the most basic, yet functional, tips you can begin using your new phone to simplify your life. Start with these basics and keep learning more. Before you know it, you will feel like an iPhone professional!