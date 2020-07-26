Simple Modern 64 Ounce Summit Water Bottle – Large Stainless Steel Half Gallon Flask +2 Lids – Wide Mouth Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Black Leakproof – Midnight Black



Price: $33.99

(as of Jul 26,2020 19:59:07 UTC – Details)





Vacuum Insulated: The Simple Modern Summit bottles are double walled and vacuum insulated, which keeps your favorite beverage hot or cold for hours

18/8 Stainless Steel: Bottle is made from premium gauge 18/8 stainless steel and is coated in a durable finish

2 Lids Included: bottles come with a Stainless Steel Lid and a Handle Lid for easy carrying

Premium Copper Coated Insulation Layer: The exterior of the inner wall, in the vacuum sealed area, is coated in a thin layer of copper for added insulation

Why Simple Modern: Our core principles of Generosity and Excellence have inspired us to sell high quality products, act as great partners with everyone we interact with, and give away a minimum of 10% of our profits