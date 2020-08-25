Simple Mobile Samsung Galaxy J2 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone (Locked) – Black – 16GB – Sim Card Included – GSM



Sleek design Packed with essentials With Samsung Galaxy J2 you’ll get just what you need from a brand you trust Shoot and share on a fun and easy camera A long-lasting battery lets you do more on a screen that fits naturally in your hand The simplified interface lets you get right to what you want including expert support from Samsung customer care Capture your life Capture crisp bright photos with the 8MP rear camera Take perfect selfies or video chat with friends using the 5MP front camera Stay charged Thanks to a long-lasting battery you can browse and stream videos and musical with the assurance and convenience of a replaceable battery Sleek design Bold screen The sleekly made Galaxy J2 fits comfortably in your hand or pocket We’ve removed The physical buttons from the screen giving you a larger view when watching browsing and texting on the 5″ Screen no-fuss navigation easy mode lets you get right to what you want on a simplified interface with larger fonts and fewer icons on each page Room to grow store your favorite photos with 16GB of built-in memory When you need more space expand your memory up to 512GB with a Microsoft card

5. 0″ Qhd Display; 1. 4GHz quad-core processor; Android 8. 1 Oreo; 2, 600mAh battery

8MP rear Camera with LED flash/5MP front-facing camera; Internal memory 16GB Supports Micro SD memory card up to 512GB (not included); 2GB RAM

4G LTE; Wi-Fi connectivity – 802. 11 b/G/openings; Bluetooth 4. 2 wireless technology

