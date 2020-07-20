Simple Mobile Prepaid – Apple iPhone 7 (32GB) – Gold [Locked to Carrier – Simple Mobile]



Price: $199.00

(as of Jul 20,2020 08:34:21 UTC – Details)





PLANS – Simple Mobile offers a variety of coverage plans, including 30-Day Unlimited Talk, Text & Data. No activation fees, no credit checks, and no hassles on a nationwide lightning-fast network. For more information or plan options, please visit the Simple Mobile website.

ACTIVATION – You’ll receive a Simple Mobile SIM kit with this iPhone. Follow the instructions to get service activated with the Simple Mobile plan of your choice.

4.7-inch Retina HD display

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

12MP camera and 4K video

7MP FaceTime HD Camera with Retina flash