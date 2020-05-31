Simple macaroni cheese recipe

This may be tarted up with fried bacon or sage, spice or fried onions, in lieu of the rosemary and panko crumbs instructed right here.
Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 45 minutes
SERVES
Four to 6
INGREDIENTS
- 250g macaroni
- 50g butter
- 50g plain flour
- 650ml milk
- 275g cheddar cheese, grated
- 50g parmesan, grated
- 50g panko breadcrumbs
- Pinch of chopped rosemary
METHOD
- Preheat the oven to 190C/170C fan/Gas 5.
- Cook the macaroni in a big saucepan of boiling salted water for eight to 10 minutes as per packet directions. Drain properly and put aside.
- Meanwhile, soften the butter in a big saucepan and whisk within the flour. Cook for one to 2 minutes, then progressively whisk within the milk. Simmer for about 10 minutes, whisking sometimes, till it’s a clean, white sauce. Add 250g of cheddar and 40g of parmesan and whisk once more. Season and switch off the warmth.
- Add the macaroni to the sauce and blend properly. Transfer to a 26x20cm ovenproof dish.
- Mix the breadcrumbs with the remainder of the cheddar and parmesan, sprinkle with the chopped rosemary. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, till effervescent and golden on high. Serve right away.