For a single cell, the human body is a colossal labyrinth of tissues, chemicals and blood vessels, stuffed complete with trillions of other cells all dynamic about like commuters at the world’s busiest train station. Somehow, in the middle of all this hubbub, most cells still handle to reach their locations.

How do they do it? Many cells have a technique up their sleeves referred to as chemotaxis – basically, the capability to browse by picking up the existence or lack of chemical attractants in the environment. Sperm cells utilize chemotaxis to discover eggs, leukocyte utilize it to rally around infection websites and cancer cells utilize it to metastasize through susceptible tissues.

So, can an amoeba usage chemotaxis to fix the world’s most infamous hedge labyrinth? That’s specifically what occurred in a brand-new research study released today (Aug 27) in the journal Science

To test the power of a particular kind of chemotaxis utilized by the farthest-traveling cells, scientists developed mini variations of the hedge maze at Hampton Court Palace ( when the house of King Henry VIII and his descendants) plus lots more tiny mazes of differing intricacy.

Remarkably, when amoebas were launched in these mazes they darted to the exits with amazing precision, utilizing …