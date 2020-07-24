Simple Being Weighted Blanket, 48×72 12lb, Patented 9 Layers Design, Cooling Cotton, Adult Heavy Calming Blanket, Shell Pink



Price: $49.99

(as of Jul 24,2020 13:58:25 UTC – Details)





100% Cotton

TOP QUALITY RAW MATERIAL SELECTIONS: 100% Ultra-fine Cotton top fabrics with a high thread count of 300tc. Non-toxic/ Odourless/ Lead free glass beads.

NEW MANUFACTURING TECHNOLOGY: High SPI (7-8 stitches per Inch) and diamond shape design to encase glass beads, which prevents noise and shifting of beads. Triple stitching on edge of blanket and loops to secure with in duvet.

MAXIMUM COMFORT AND NATURAL SLEEP SUPPORT: Our fabric has a soft COOL feel that will not agitate those with HOT CORE discomfort. Our durable, breathable cotton starts soft and only gets softer over time. The perfect weight stimulates the feeling of being held or hugged. Sleep soundly and wake up with the feeling you have gotten your best nights sleep ever!

EASY TO MAINTAIN – Machine washable on low, gentle cycle with cold water. Do not iron. Tumble dry on low or Hang to dry.

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED AND 1 YEAR WARRANTY: If for any reason you are unhappy with your blanket we offer a full refund. Please keep in mind it takes about a week to get use to the blanket weight. Please make sure you follow our sizing chart for correct fit and sizing.