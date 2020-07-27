Simple Being All in One Plush Weighted Blanket, 60×80 15lb RED, Premium Adult Heavy Blanket, Environment Friendly Ceramic Beads, Warm Breathable 5 Layers of Comfort, Great Gift for Hot & Cold Sleepers

Price: $51.00
Product Description
Type of fabric
100% ultra-fine polyester
Minky
Type of padding
Premium cotton
Polyester fiber
Type of beads
Non-toxic, high quality ceramic
Non-toxic glass
5 Layers
✓
✓
✓
✓
Machine washable on gentle cycle
✓
✓
✓
✓
Unique and stylish pattern
✓
✓
✓
X
Suitable for hot and cold sleepers
✓
✓
✓
X
CERAMIC BEAD TECHNOLOGY: Features filling that is more durable than low-quality glass and plastic beads. Enjoy quality comfort all day and night as the beads stay evenly distributed throughout the blanket.
MAXIMUM COMFORT AND NATURAL SLEEP SUPPORT: Made from durable and breathable materials that only gets softer over time. Promotes better sleep as weight stimulates the feeling of being held or hugged. We recommend choosing a blanket that weighs around 10% of your body weight.
EASY TO MAINTAIN: Machine washable on low, gentle cycle with cold water. Do not iron. Simply tumble dry on low or hang to dry.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Purchase with confidence. We always stand behind our product by offering you a replacement or your money back!