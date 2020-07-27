Simple Being All in One Plush Weighted Blanket, 60×80 15lb RED, Premium Adult Heavy Blanket, Environment Friendly Ceramic Beads, Warm Breathable 5 Layers of Comfort, Great Gift for Hot & Cold Sleepers



Price: $51.00

(as of Jul 27,2020 16:32:03 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Type of fabric

100% ultra-fine polyester

100% ultra-fine polyester

100% ultra-fine polyester

Minky

Type of padding

Premium cotton

Premium cotton

Premium cotton

Polyester fiber

Type of beads

Non-toxic, high quality ceramic

Non-toxic, high quality ceramic

Non-toxic, high quality ceramic

Non-toxic glass

5 Layers

✓

✓

✓

✓

Machine washable on gentle cycle

✓

✓

✓

✓

Unique and stylish pattern

✓

✓

✓

X

Suitable for hot and cold sleepers

✓

✓

✓

X

CERAMIC BEAD TECHNOLOGY: Features filling that is more durable than low-quality glass and plastic beads. Enjoy quality comfort all day and night as the beads stay evenly distributed throughout the blanket.

MAXIMUM COMFORT AND NATURAL SLEEP SUPPORT: Made from durable and breathable materials that only gets softer over time. Promotes better sleep as weight stimulates the feeling of being held or hugged. We recommend choosing a blanket that weighs around 10% of your body weight.

EASY TO MAINTAIN: Machine washable on low, gentle cycle with cold water. Do not iron. Simply tumble dry on low or hang to dry.

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Purchase with confidence. We always stand behind our product by offering you a replacement or your money back!