Simple Being All in One Plush Weighted Blanket, 60×80 15lb BLUE, Premium Adult Heavy Blanket, Environment Friendly Ceramic Beads Warm Breathable 5 Layers of Comfort, Great Gift for Hot & Cold Sleepers

By
Jasyson
-


Price: $51.00
(as of Aug 19,2020 01:00:14 UTC – Details)

Product Description

plush weighted blanket anxiety stress relief kids adult gravity blankets soft cooling calming sleepplush weighted blanket anxiety stress relief kids adult gravity blankets soft cooling calming sleep

plush weighted blanket anxiety stress relief kids adult gravity blankets soft cooling calming sleepplush weighted blanket anxiety stress relief kids adult gravity blankets soft cooling calming sleep

plush weighted blanket anxiety stress relief kids adult gravity blankets soft cooling calming sleepplush weighted blanket anxiety stress relief kids adult gravity blankets soft cooling calming sleep

plush weighted blanket anxiety stress relief kids adult gravity blankets soft cooling calming sleepplush weighted blanket anxiety stress relief kids adult gravity blankets soft cooling calming sleep

plush weighted blanket anxiety stress relief kids adult gravity blankets soft cooling calming sleepplush weighted blanket anxiety stress relief kids adult gravity blankets soft cooling calming sleep

Type of fabric

100% ultra-fine polyester

100% ultra-fine polyester

100% ultra-fine polyester

Minky

Type of padding

Premium cotton

Premium cotton

Premium cotton

Polyester fiber

Type of beads

Non-toxic, high quality ceramic

Non-toxic, high quality ceramic

Non-toxic, high quality ceramic

Non-toxic glass

5 Layers

Machine washable on gentle cycle

Unique and stylish pattern

X

Suitable for hot and cold sleepers

X

CERAMIC BEAD TECHNOLOGY: Features filling that is more durable than low-quality glass and plastic beads. Enjoy quality comfort all day and night as the beads stay evenly distributed throughout the blanket.
MAXIMUM COMFORT AND NATURAL SLEEP SUPPORT: Made from durable and breathable materials that only gets softer over time. Promotes better sleep as weight stimulates the feeling of being held or hugged. We recommend choosing a blanket that weighs around 10% of your body weight.
EASY TO MAINTAIN: Machine washable on low, gentle cycle with cold water. Do not iron. Simply tumble dry on low or hang to dry.
100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Purchase with confidence. We always stand behind our product by offering you a replacement or your money back!

Post Views: 8

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR