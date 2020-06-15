Simona Halep’s coach Darren Cahill says the men’s game needs new champions | Tennis News





Novak Djokovic is the current Wimbledon and US Open champion

Simona Halep’s coach Darren Cahill says the women’s game is “healthier than it’s ever been” but the men need the young generation ahead through.

While the women’s game is currently in a great place with a flurry of new champions, the men’s side has witnessed the so-called ‘Big Three’ of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer share the last 13 Grand Slam titles between them.

“Instead of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer winning every single week. We want those young generation players to come through and break through and win those tournaments,” said the Australian, who has previously also caused Lleyton Hewitt and Andre Agassi.

Simona Halep is coached by Cahill

Women’s tennis has seen world No 1 Australian Ash Barty, Bianca Andreescu of Canada and American Sofia Kenin crowned first-time major winners in three of the last four Grand Slams to be held.

“I think it’s healthier than it’s ever been,” Cahill said.

“You’ve got so many different personalities, so many different nationalities represented. So many great players, the level of the top 10 players is incredibly close but a magnificent level.

“And I think it’s growing at a rapid pace; it’s in a great place.”

Roger Federer has required a merger between the ATP and WTA

Cahill has previously backed Federer’s require a merger between the men’s ATP and the women’s WTA tours and feels the shutdown due to COVID-19 is the best time for you to work on the idea.

“With any good period of time out of the game is opportunity for change,” that he said, calling tennis the best so far as women’s sport was concerned.

“There are a lot of positives related to that but I think with something so big the devil’s in the details.”

