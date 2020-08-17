Simona Halep becomes the latest player to pull out of US Open

The 28-year-old cited the “exceptional circumstances in which we are living” in her statement on Twitter as part of her reasoning, also going on to say: “I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe.”

The Romanian, who won the Prague Open on Sunday, joins a growing list of female players who have decided against participating in this year’s US Open.

The defending champion Bianca Andreescu and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty are the biggest names to have pulled out while Elina Svitolina, Kiki Bertens and Belinda Bencic have pulled out citing Covid-19 fears.

Two-time grand slam winner Halep says she plans to remain in Europe to train. Six-time US Open winner Serena Williams , as well as Naomi Osaka, Sofia Kenin and Karolina Pliskova, have all committed to playing.