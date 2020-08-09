Simon Property, Amazon look at turning mall space into fulfillment centers: WSJ By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Amazon logistics center in Lauwin-Planque



2/2

(Reuters) – Mall operator Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:-RRB- has actually remained in talks withAmazon com Inc (NASDAQ:-RRB- about turning a few of its department-store websites into Amazon fulfillment centers, The Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/amazon-and-giant-mall-operator-look-at-turning-sears-j-c-penney-stores-into-fulfillment-centers-11596992863?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=3 on Sunday.

The 2 business have actually checked out transforming retail space previously inhabited by J.C. Penney Co Inc and Sears Holdings Corp into Amazon warehouse, while sometimes, Simon and Amazon checked out purchasing out inhabited space from the sellers, the report stated, mentioning sources.

Simon’s conversations with Amazon have actually been under method for months and started prior to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the report.

It is possible that the 2 sides might stop working to reach a contract, the report stated, mentioning the sources.

Simon and Amazon did not instantly react to Reuters’ ask for remark.