Simon Pagenaud rues Indy 500 quals, Hunter-Reay clash

The 2016 Indy Cars and truck champ certified on pole for in 2015’s 500 and led a race-high 122 laps on his method to triumph after a tense fight withAlexander Rossi But he might just handle 25th on the grid in 2020, which left him reliant on off-sequence pit technique to rise him up the order.

Pagenaud properly led in between laps 31 and 44, after pitting early under the yellow brought on by James Davison’s right-front brake blowing up on the back straight, however was not able to make definitive development through the pack, in spite of sensation “like we had one of the best cars”.

“It was a real shame to start as far back as I did,” he stated. “I really do think that Chevy brought an incredible race engine, it had so much power. So I think if we started further up, we would not have lost as much time in traffic.

“I feel like we had one of the best cars.”

His race was then jeopardized by contact with Hunter-Reay which needed an extra stop for a brand-new front wing and put him 2 laps down in 22nd at the surface. “The car was really, really good and it would have been good for the last shootout, but it wasn’t our year,” he included.

Defending series champ Josef Newgarden was the very best of the Penske contingent and best-placed Chevrolet in 5th, with colleagues Helio Castroneves and Will Power handling …