After Paris Saint-Germain received the initially Champions League last of their history previously today, I visited a good friend who has actually supported the club given that his youth in a concrete 1970s residential areaof Paris He and I take our kids to PSG’s house arena, the Parc des Princes, whenever we can hunt limited tickets. On an excellent night in the stands, we have actually even done “the Poznan” together– the dance where you connect arms and turn your backs to the field and leap up and down.

Now, with the peak of his life as a fan looming– Sunday’s last versus Bayern Munich in Lisbon– he remained in a reflective state of mind. He confessed to feeling worry that his club’s rise had actually been moneyed by abundant Qatari owners: “It’s like you cheated at Monopoly and suddenly you have all these hotels on the board.” Yet he was eliminated by the success, partially due to the fact that the option would be more years of mockery from competing fans, who state, “Even with all this money, you can’t get past the quarter-finals of the Champions League.” He felt that PSG had lastly conquer what the French call, in franglais, “la lose”–“failure” And like a real fan, who can not totally compare himself and his club, he believed this may presage the end of “la lose” in his own entrepreneurial …