Simon Cowell undergoes surgery for broken back after bike accident

The home entertainment magnate was “doing fine” and stayed under observation after the operation at an unknown healthcare facility, the representative stated. Cowell’s partner, Lauren Silverman, accompanied him to the healthcare facility and has actually had the ability to see him quickly. Cowell’s over night, six-hour surgery consisted of positioning of a metal rod.

Despite the experience, he summoned the strength to publish a “massive thank you” to physicians and nurses treating him. Cowell, understood for his tart-tongued remarks about entrants, likewise shared some suggestions.

“If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” he tweeted Sunday night.

The couple’s boy and Silverman’s kid by a previous marital relationship were with Cowell when the accident occurred. Cowell’s injury will require him to miss out on the start of this season’s live programs on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” The live programs will start Tuesday and Wednesday without him, the network stated.

He developed the skill program, now in its 15 th season, and acts as a judge. The program’s other judges are Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, with Terry Crews as host.

Cowell likewise has actually been a judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”