Simon Cowell thanks medics after breaking back in electric bike fall

Simon Cowell has actually thanked the medical personnel who treated him in Los Angeles following a bike mishap in which he broke part of his back.

The music magnate and skill reveal judge sent out “a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors”, calling them “some of the nicest people I have ever met”.

Cowell was required to medical facility after falling off his brand-new electric bike in the yard of his Malibu house.

The 60- year-old stated he ought to have “read the manual” prior to riding it.

Simon Cowell breaks back falling from bike

“Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” he tweeted.

He thanked fans and pals for their “kind messages” and exhorted them all to “stay safe”.

Cowell had an operation on Saturday night that included a variety of treatments, consisting of having a metal rod put in his back.

His spokesperson stated he had “broken his back in a number of places” and was “doing …