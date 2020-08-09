Simon Cowell Suffers Broken Back After Falling Off Electric Bike At His Los Angeles Home

Here’s hoping Simon Cowell is OKAY after he recuperates from a regrettable injury while riding an electric bike!

The 60- year-old music magnate and long time truth TELEVISION competitors reveal judge broke his back over the weekend when he fell off the brand-new electric bike he had actually been riding around the yard of his Los Angeles home, according to media reports. Oh, no!

Related: Howard Stern SLAMS Simon Over Treatment Of Women On ‘AGT’

The British- born TELEVISION officer and on-air character was requiring to the medical facility for the injury and even went through surgical treatment, as medical professionals considered it was severe adequate to run on. Apparently, he had actually gotten a brand-new e-bike and had actually been attempting it out when he fell off, or there was some type of other mishap that triggered his fall.

His spokesperson talked to the media about the event, the good news is passing on that regardless of the injury and surgical treatment, the long time TELEVISION judge was recuperating well. According to BBC News and other outlets, she stated (listed below):

“Simon has actually broken his back and is having surgical treatment this night[Saturday] He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and remains in the very best possible hands.”

Still … so frightening!

Other celebrities stepped forward upon hearing the news pattern over night onSaturday Fellow on-air TELEVISION character Piers Morgan wanted Simon “a full and speedy recovery,” for …