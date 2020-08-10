Simon Cowell Speaks Out After Major Surgery For Broken Back As AGT Continues Filming!

Simon Cowell is on the roadway to healing– and he’s bringing his trademarked dry funny bone with him!

The popular and hard America’s Got Talent judge required to social networks on Sunday night, 24 hours after he significantly hurt himself while riding an electrical bike at his Malibu house. As we formerly reported, Cowell went through emergency situation surgery over night on Saturday after breaking his back in a mishap while riding his brand-new purchase.

Now, the 60- year-old skill critic and star-maker has some option words for anyone who might be considering purchasing an electrical bike on their own: do not be a hero, and check out the user’s manual prior to getting on for a flight!

On Sunday night, while recuperating from that marathon surgery that saw medical professionals place a rod into his back to assist with healing, Simon required to Twitter to provide some “good advice” to prospective novice riders, while likewise applauding the medical professionals and nurses who had actually worked so hard on his behalf the night prior to:

And a huge thank you to all the nurses and medical professionals. Some of the best individuals I have actually ever satisfied.

Stay safe everybody

Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

Read the handbook prior to you ride … excellent suggestions, certainly! …