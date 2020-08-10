Simon Cowell speaks out after breaking back

The judge for “America’s Got Talent” included it in a tweet on Sunday after a fall from his brand-new electrical bike required him to go through surgical treatment.

A spokesperson for Cowell informed CNN on Sunday that the previous “American Idol” judge broke his back in numerous locations while checking a brand-new electrical bike in the yard of his house in Malibu, California.

“Some good advice … If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Cowell tweeted. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

He likewise had some words of gratitude for those who assisted look after him.