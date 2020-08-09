Simon Cowell of ‘AGT’ breaks back falling off electric bicycle

MALIBU,Calif–Simon Cowell broke hisbackSaturday while putting his brand-newelectricbicycle to the test at his house.
The60 – year-oldentertainment mogul broke hisback in numerous locations while trying his bike with household in the yardof his house inMalibu,SycoEntertainment verified to U.S.A. TODAY in a declaration supplied byAnn -MarieThomson
He was required to healthcare facility, where he had surgical treatment over night; he’s under observation and doing great, the declaration includes.
The star has actually remained in quarantine in your home throughout the COVID -19 pandemic with his sweetheartLaurenSilverman and their young childEric, 6.
“We watch movies in the evening, play together, read books, comics, everything,” he informedPeople inMay
Cowell, the developerof”America’s Got Talent,” functions as a judge on the program.He has actually likewise been a judge on”Britain’s Got Talent,””The X Factor” and”American Idol.”
“America’s Got Talent” went back into production inJune, taping a socially distancedJudgeCuts episode outdoors that airedJuly 28.
“As bad as it is, you always have to find a solution to get back to work,”Cowell informed U.S.A. TODAY by means of e-mail inJune “I have compassion for many individuals in this circumstance, however if our program is an example, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s various, however ideally it …