Simon Cowell of ‘AGT’ breaks back falling off electric bicycle

< button class ="gnt_em_vp_a gnt_em_vp__tp_a" data-g-r ="vp_ap vp_tg" data-c-vpattrs =' {"muted": real,"xprp":1,"bContent": incorrect,"an":"usatoday","pn":"USA TODAY","vidNum":1,"docking": real}' data-c-vpdata =" {"adsEnabled": real,"awsPath":"entertainment/television","byline":"","canonicalURL":"","contentSourceCode":"USATHO","createDate":"2020-06-29T18:40:30.753Z","credit":"NBC","duration":37000,"headline":"'AGT' holds auditions with no audience in response to COVID-19 pandemic","hlsURL":"https://hlsmedia.gannett-cdn.com/authoring/video-renditions/6eacea7a-921c-43d3-85a0-f6c0315ab65c/d170d402-e0d2-4fec-81b0-a81515e15477/1080p_30fps,720p_30fps,480p_30fps,master.m3u8", "id":"3280491001","image": {"url":"https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/06/29/USAT/25ffd36f-a288-4d5f-accb-588f198b23f1-6eacea7a-921c-43d3-85a0-f6c0315ab65c_thumbnail.png",(********************************************************* ): real}, "initialPublishDate":"2020-06-30T13:30:12.244Z","keywords":"America's Got Talent,talent show,Television,disease,Coronavirus COVID-19,NBC","mp4URL":"https://downloadmedia.gannett-cdn.com/authoring/video-renditions/6eacea7a-921c-43d3-85a0-f6c0315ab65c/d170d402-e0d2-4fec-81b0-a81515e15477/1080p_30fps.mp4","origin":"USA TODAY Handout","pageURL": {"long":"https://www.usatoday.com/videos/entertainment/tv/2020/06/30/agt-holds-auditions-without-audience-response-covid-19-concern/3280491001/"},"promoBrief":"The Brothers Gage auditioned in March before 'America's Got Talent' judges, but not a cheering audience, as the show adjusts to the COVID-19 pandemic.","publishDate":"2020-06-30T13:30:12.244Z","series":"","ssts": {"section":"entertainment","subsection":"tv","topic":"","subtopic":""},"tags":[{"id":"7872ccb9-ab92-4a92-8cd8-512d338ab8f3","name":"America's Got Talent"},{"id":"0f087a4d-bd23-4ce0-a9d9-0a92ba5970ea","name":"talent show"},{"id":"c6daadba-129d-4dff-8d58-f6e6d8589c6b","name":"Television"},{"id":"97c69bbe-9c44-41b2-968b-f46ceb377c0f","name":"disease"},{"id":"3cf746dc-de06-4d2f-be6c-aa7f4e34936e","name":"Coronavirus COVID-19"},{"id":"c34d3941-32c7-4cb9-9002-f8e6cf4ac2cf","name":"NBC"}],(********************************************************************************************* ):"'AGT' holds auditions without audience in response to COVID-19 concern","url":"/videos/entertainment/tv/2020/06/30/agt-holds-auditions-without-audience-response-covid-19-concern/3280491001/"}" aria-label ="Play video" >(************** )

MALIBU,Calif–Simon Cowell broke hisbackSaturday while putting his brand-newelectricbicycle to the test at his house.

The60 – year-oldentertainment mogul broke hisback in numerous locations while trying his bike with household in the yardof his house inMalibu,SycoEntertainment verified to U.S.A. TODAY in a declaration supplied byAnn -MarieThomson

He was required to healthcare facility, where he had surgical treatment over night; he’s under observation and doing great, the declaration includes.

The star has actually remained in quarantine in your home throughout the COVID -19 pandemic with his sweetheartLaurenSilverman and their young childEric, 6.

“We watch movies in the evening, play together, read books, comics, everything,” he informedPeople inMay

Exclusive:How ‘AGT’ is adjusting to COVID-19, from no-audience auditions to drive-in Judge Cuts(************************ ).

Here’s who bore down’ AGT’:Competition cut in half during ‘difficult’ drive-in Judge Cuts

Cowell, the developerof”America’s Got Talent,” functions as a judge on the program.He has actually likewise been a judge on”Britain’s Got Talent,””The X Factor” and”American Idol.”

“America’s Got Talent” went back into production inJune, taping a socially distancedJudgeCuts episode outdoors that airedJuly 28.

“As bad as it is, you always have to find a solution to get back to work,”Cowell informed U.S.A. TODAY by means of e-mail inJune

“I have compassion for many individuals in this circumstance, however if our program is an example, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s various, however ideally it …