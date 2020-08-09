Simon Cowell injures back while testing electric bicycle

MALIBU,Calif (AP)– Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his brand-new electric bicycle at his house in California.

Cowell was anticipated to have surgical treatment Saturday night, according to a representative for the home entertainment magnate. Cowell fell off the bike while in the yard with his household at his home inMalibu He was required to a health center and was stated to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell developed “America’s Got Talent” and acts as a judge on the program. He has actually likewise been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”