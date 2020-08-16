Simon Cowell feeling ‘very happy to be back home’ after breaking his back, surgery: report

A spokesperson for the 60-year-old star stated he ‘d “broken his back in a number of places” and would go through surgical treatment.

It appears Cowell is on the roadway to healing, nevertheless, as he’s “very happy to be back home with his family in the fresh sea air,” a good friend of Cowell’s informed People publication just recently.

“He’s been doing some work already this week but he also knows he needs to give his back time to heal properly from the surgery,” they continued.

The surgical treatment Cowell went through took a number of hours and consisted of the positioning of a metal rod.

Despite the severe injury and operation, the television personality is defying expectations.

“He’s been able to walk quite a lot and quicker than the experts had expected him to do after this type of major surgery, which is a great sign for the healing coming along well,” stated his buddy.

On Sunday,Aug 9, Cowell took to Twitter to share a message with his fans relating to the event.

“Some excellent recommendations … If you purchase an electrical path bike, checked out the handbook prior to you ride it for the very first …