Simon Cowell broke his back falling off an electric bicycle

The 60- year-old home entertainment magnate, who shares a kid with his partner Lauren Silverman, was evaluating a brand-new electric bike in the yard of his house in Malibu, California, with his household when he fell, according to his spokesperson.

“He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight, he’s under observation and is doing fine,” the spokesperson informed CNN.

Cowell, likewise understood for evaluating “Britain’s Got Talent,” “American Idol” and the “X Factor,” was set to go back to “America’s Got Talent” for the very first live program airing on Tuesday.