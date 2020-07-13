Simon and Ed Crisford double up at Windsor on Monday | Racing News

Zamaani and Casting Vote are expected to go on to bigger and better things after completing a double for Simon and Ed Crisford at Windsor.

The former brought strong claims to the table for the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes, having chased home subsequent Woodcote winner Twaasol over the course and distance four weeks ago – and was priced accordingly as the 8-11 favourite.

Punters who took the odds on will have had few concerns, with the chestnut son of Night Of Thunder soon bowling along in front under William Buick before extending an impressive four and half lengths clear.

Ed Crisford said: “He won really well. He brought good form into the race, obviously, and it was nice to see him get his head in front for the first time.

“I think we’ll see what the handicapper does and possibly go down the nursery route now and see where we end up.”

The Crisford-Buick combination hit the bullseye for a second time with 4-5 favourite Casting Vote, who produced a similarly dominant front-running display in division two of the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Novice Stakes.

The three-year-old New Approach gelding had found only last week’s Musidora Stakes runner-up Albaflora too strong on his Haydock debut and comfortably went one better, with three and a half lengths the winning margin.

Crisford added: “Again, he was the form horse going into the race, with Ralph Beckett’s filly running so well at York the other day. He got a nice easy lead in front and it was a good, straightforward performance.

“Hopefully he can progress through handicaps now. I think he’s quite an exciting horse going forward.”

With Buick also landing division one of the 10-furlong contest aboard Charlie Appleby’s 4-7 market leader First Winter, the in-form jockey has now ridden 15 winners since the start of July, including eight in the last three days.

Elsewhere on the card Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy teamed up to complete a double, with Night On Earth (11-4 favourite) claiming the British EBF Novice Stakes and Stanford (9-2) striking gold in the Sky Sports Racing 415 Handicap.