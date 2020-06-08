Simeon Francis: Investigation launched after black man dies in police custody in Devon

A black man has died in British police custody after “becoming unresponsive” in a cell.

A watchdog is investigating the circumstances of Simeon Francis’ dying in Devon.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) mentioned he was arrested shortly earlier than 1am in Exeter on 20 May and booked into custody at Torquay Police Station.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

He was “found unresponsive in his cell” and an ambulance was known as, however Mr Francis was pronounced useless at round 6pm on the identical day.

A preliminary autopsy examination didn’t establish a reason behind dying and additional assessments are to be carried out, whereas an inquest was opened and adjourned on Friday.

IOPC regional director Catrin Evans mentioned: “Our ideas are with Mr Francis’ household and buddies following his dying. We will probably be protecting his household up to date throughout the course of our impartial investigation.

“Our investigators have begun gathering proof and statements from officers. We are analysing a substantial quantity of CCTV footage from the custody suite.

“We are looking at the level of care provided during the period of detention, including the frequency and adequacy of checks carried out.”

The dying was referred to the IOPC by Devon and Cornwall Police.

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London, in reminiscence of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 whereas in police custody in the US metropolis of Minneapolis PA 2/79 A woman wears a face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 3/79 People are seen by a mural of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Stevenson Square, Manchester REUTERS 4/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 5/79 Children pose for his or her household in entrance of discarded placards fastened on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester Getty Images 6/79 People shout slogans throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 7/79 Demonstrators in Leicester REUTERS 8/79 A demonstrator holds up a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 9/79 A demonstrator gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester REUTERS 10/79 A mounted police officer raises their baton as police horses journey alongside Whitehall, previous the doorway to Downing Street, in an try and disperse protestors gathered in central London AFP through Getty Images 11/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 12/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally march on Vauxhall Bridge Road, London PA 13/79 Protesters maintain up indicators as they march alongside a street throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 14/79 People climbing on high of the Queen Victoria Statue as they participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 15/79 Children pose for a photograph throughout a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square Getty Images 16/79 Demonstrators maintain placards as they attend a protest march to the US Embassy in London AFP through Getty Images 17/79 Protesters display close to the the US Embassy in Nine Elms in London Getty Images 18/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 19/79 Demonstrators carrying protecting face masks and face coverings maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester Reuters 20/79 A demonstrator is seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 21/79 Demonstrators are seen as police officers look on throughout a Black Lives Matter protest close to Downing road in London REUTERS 22/79 Demonstrators are seen wth police liaison officers throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Luton REUTERS 23/79 A protest at Parliament Square in London EPA 24/79 A demonstrator in Leicester REUTERS 25/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 26/79 Demonstrators carrying protecting face masks and face coverings maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester REUTERS 27/79 Demonstrators block site visitors exterior Victoria Station AP 28/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Custom House Square, Belfast PA 29/79 Police on horseback in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 30/79 Protesters maintain placards as they attend an indication in Parliament Square AFP through Getty Images 31/79 Demonstrators throw flares above a police line throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 32/79 People climbing on high of the Queen Victoria Statue as they participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 33/79 Demonstrators increase their arms going through police officers after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 34/79 People are seen inserting placards on a fence in London REUTERS 35/79 A demonstrator is seen with a protecting face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 36/79 An indication alternatively naming Wilson Street ‘Rosa Parks Street’ in Glasgow. Activists have put up names of black individuals and civil rights activists all through historical past alongside road names across the Scottish centre as a part of the continuing worldwide demonstrations following the dying of George Floyd PA 37/79 Boxer Anthony Joshua is seen with demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 38/79 Demonstrators collect exterior Downing Street AP 39/79 Demonstrators kneel going through police officers after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 40/79 Demonstrators lay on the pavement throughout a Black Lives Matter rally at Trafalgar Square AP 41/79 A protester stands on bus cease and raises their hand throughout a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square Getty Images 42/79 Protesters holding placards collect in Manchester Getty Images 43/79 A man gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter march in in London AP 44/79 Girls maintain placards in London AP 45/79 A demonstrator in Parliament Square REUTERS 46/79 A demonstrator carrying a protecting face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester REUTERS 47/79 A protest placard is affixed to the plinth of a statue of the Duke of Wellington on the second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 48/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Deansgate, Manchester PA 49/79 Demonstrators stage a Black Lives Matter Protest in Leicester metropolis centre EPA 50/79 A demonstrator factors in the direction of a mounted police officer laying in the street after being unseated from their horse, throughout an indication on Whitehall, close to the doorway to Downing Street AFP through Getty Images 51/79 A ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) protest at Parliament Square EPA 52/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 53/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 54/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 55/79 Protests at Parliament Square in London EPA 56/79 A demonstrator holds a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 57/79 Demonstrators maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 58/79 Protesters maintain placards as they march by central London Getty Images 59/79 Demonstrators in Parliament Square REUTERS 60/79 Protesters kneel as they maintain placards throughout an indication in Manchester AFP through Getty Images 61/79 A mom and son maintain up an indication throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 62/79 A protest march in Manchester AFP through Getty Images 63/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London Gemma Fox/The Independent 64/79 Demonstrators are seen standing on high of a bus cease carrying protecting face masks and face coverings because the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London REUTERS 65/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 66/79 Demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester are seen by a mural of George Floyd REUTERS 67/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 68/79 A demonstrator is seen carrying a protecting face masks because the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London REUTERS 69/79 Protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 70/79 Demonstrators with a flare are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest close to Downing road in London REUTERS 71/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 72/79 Protesters maintain up indicators throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty 73/79 A protester raises his arm throughout a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 74/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 75/79 Placards are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 76/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 77/79 Protesters holding placards collect on the Queen Victoria monument for a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 78/79 Protesters maintain placards as they attend an indication in Manchester AFP through Getty Images 79/79 A girl kneels throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in London AP

1/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London, in reminiscence of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 whereas in police custody in the US metropolis of Minneapolis PA 2/79 A woman wears a face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 3/79 People are seen by a mural of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Stevenson Square, Manchester REUTERS 4/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA

5/79 Children pose for his or her household in entrance of discarded placards fastened on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens after a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester Getty Images 6/79 People shout slogans throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in Parliament Square AP 7/79 Demonstrators in Leicester REUTERS 8/79 A demonstrator holds up a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS

9/79 A demonstrator gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester REUTERS 10/79 A mounted police officer raises their baton as police horses journey alongside Whitehall, previous the doorway to Downing Street, in an try and disperse protestors gathered in central London AFP through Getty Images 11/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 12/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally march on Vauxhall Bridge Road, London PA

13/79 Protesters maintain up indicators as they march alongside a street throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 14/79 People climbing on high of the Queen Victoria Statue as they participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 15/79 Children pose for a photograph throughout a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square Getty Images 16/79 Demonstrators maintain placards as they attend a protest march to the US Embassy in London AFP through Getty Images

17/79 Protesters display close to the the US Embassy in Nine Elms in London Getty Images 18/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 19/79 Demonstrators carrying protecting face masks and face coverings maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester Reuters 20/79 A demonstrator is seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS

21/79 Demonstrators are seen as police officers look on throughout a Black Lives Matter protest close to Downing road in London REUTERS 22/79 Demonstrators are seen wth police liaison officers throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Luton REUTERS 23/79 A protest at Parliament Square in London EPA 24/79 A demonstrator in Leicester REUTERS

25/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 26/79 Demonstrators carrying protecting face masks and face coverings maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester REUTERS 27/79 Demonstrators block site visitors exterior Victoria Station AP 28/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Custom House Square, Belfast PA

29/79 Police on horseback in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 30/79 Protesters maintain placards as they attend an indication in Parliament Square AFP through Getty Images 31/79 Demonstrators throw flares above a police line throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 32/79 People climbing on high of the Queen Victoria Statue as they participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA

33/79 Demonstrators increase their arms going through police officers after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 34/79 People are seen inserting placards on a fence in London REUTERS 35/79 A demonstrator is seen with a protecting face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 36/79 An indication alternatively naming Wilson Street ‘Rosa Parks Street’ in Glasgow. Activists have put up names of black individuals and civil rights activists all through historical past alongside road names across the Scottish centre as a part of the continuing worldwide demonstrations following the dying of George Floyd PA

37/79 Boxer Anthony Joshua is seen with demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 38/79 Demonstrators collect exterior Downing Street AP 39/79 Demonstrators kneel going through police officers after scuffles throughout a Black Lives Matter march in London AP 40/79 Demonstrators lay on the pavement throughout a Black Lives Matter rally at Trafalgar Square AP

41/79 A protester stands on bus cease and raises their hand throughout a Black Lives Matter protest at Parliament Square Getty Images 42/79 Protesters holding placards collect in Manchester Getty Images 43/79 A man gestures throughout a Black Lives Matter march in in London AP 44/79 Girls maintain placards in London AP

45/79 A demonstrator in Parliament Square REUTERS 46/79 A demonstrator carrying a protecting face masks throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Leicester REUTERS 47/79 A protest placard is affixed to the plinth of a statue of the Duke of Wellington on the second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 48/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Deansgate, Manchester PA

49/79 Demonstrators stage a Black Lives Matter Protest in Leicester metropolis centre EPA 50/79 A demonstrator factors in the direction of a mounted police officer laying in the street after being unseated from their horse, throughout an indication on Whitehall, close to the doorway to Downing Street AFP through Getty Images 51/79 A ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) protest at Parliament Square EPA 52/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA

53/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 54/79 Protesters in Whitehall following a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square PA 55/79 Protests at Parliament Square in London EPA 56/79 A demonstrator holds a placard throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS

57/79 Demonstrators maintain placards throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Watford REUTERS 58/79 Protesters maintain placards as they march by central London Getty Images 59/79 Demonstrators in Parliament Square REUTERS 60/79 Protesters kneel as they maintain placards throughout an indication in Manchester AFP through Getty Images

61/79 A mom and son maintain up an indication throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty Images 62/79 A protest march in Manchester AFP through Getty Images 63/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London Gemma Fox/The Independent 64/79 Demonstrators are seen standing on high of a bus cease carrying protecting face masks and face coverings because the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London REUTERS

65/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA 66/79 Demonstrators throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester are seen by a mural of George Floyd REUTERS 67/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Parliament Square, London PA 68/79 A demonstrator is seen carrying a protecting face masks because the Black Lives Matter protesters march to the Home Office in London REUTERS

69/79 Protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 70/79 Demonstrators with a flare are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest close to Downing road in London REUTERS 71/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 72/79 Protesters maintain up indicators throughout a peaceable Black Lives Matter march in Aylesbury Getty

73/79 A protester raises his arm throughout a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 74/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Bute Park, Cardiff PA 75/79 Placards are seen throughout a Black Lives Matter protest in Parliament Square REUTERS 76/79 People participate in a Black Lives Matter protest rally in Manchester Piccadilly Gardens PA

77/79 Protesters holding placards collect on the Queen Victoria monument for a second day of Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Piccadilly Gardens Getty Images 78/79 Protesters maintain placards as they attend an indication in Manchester AFP through Getty Images 79/79 A girl kneels throughout a Black Lives Matter rally in London AP

The IOPC introduced new particulars of its investigation on Monday, following a second weekend of protests sparked by the dying of George Floyd in the US.