Simeon Francis: Investigation launched after black man dies in police custody in Devon

By
Jackson Delong
-

A black man has died in British police custody after “becoming unresponsive” in a cell.

A watchdog is investigating the circumstances of Simeon Francis’ dying in Devon.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct’s (IOPC) mentioned he was arrested shortly earlier than 1am in Exeter on 20 May and booked into custody at Torquay Police Station.

He was “found unresponsive in his cell” and an ambulance was known as, however Mr Francis was pronounced useless at round 6pm on the identical day.

A preliminary autopsy examination didn’t establish a reason behind dying and additional assessments are to be carried out, whereas an inquest was opened and adjourned on Friday.

IOPC regional director Catrin Evans mentioned: “Our ideas are with Mr Francis’ household and buddies following his dying. We will probably be protecting his household up to date throughout the course of our impartial investigation.

“Our investigators have begun gathering proof and statements from officers. We are analysing a substantial quantity of CCTV footage from the custody suite.

“We are looking at the level of care provided during the period of detention, including the frequency and adequacy of checks carried out.”

The dying was referred to the IOPC by Devon and Cornwall Police.

The IOPC introduced new particulars of its investigation on Monday, following a second weekend of protests sparked by the dying of George Floyd in the US.

