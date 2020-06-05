SimCity developer’s forgotten oil refinery simulator is now playable online

SimRefinery, an all-but-forgotten oil refinery simulator from the studio behind SimCity, has been rediscovered and uploaded to the online as a playable recreation, ArsTechnica reports. The existence of the sport got here to mild final month after it appeared in a wide-ranging report about Maxis’ little-known enterprise simulations division. Now, nonetheless, an nameless consumer has uploaded the game to the Internet Archive, the place it’s really playable in a browser because of a built-in DOSBox emulator.

The recreation’s discovery took place after Ars covered a lengthy report about Maxis Business Simulations, the SimCity studio’s try at making business-focused simulators. Soon, one nameless Ars commentor reported that they really had a replica of SimRefinery, obtained through a chimerical engineering buddy of theirs. Now they’ve uploaded the sport to the Internet Archive, so it’s free for everybody to discover.

SimRefinery is clearly unfinished, and I used to be shortly confronted with quite a few graphical glitches once I tried to play it for myself. Instructions or documentation of any type are additionally fairly restricted, making it arduous to get a deal with on what’s occurring.

The copy of SimRefinery was discovered on an outdated 3.5 inch disk with a easy white sticker printed with the sport’s identify and the emblem of Maxis, SimCity’s developer. Reportedly, the sport was by no means meant to show folks the way to run an oil refinery. Instead, Chevron, the power company who commissioned Maxis to make the prototype, needed a recreation that would exhibit how an oil refinery works at a excessive stage.

Although the sport is fairly troublesome to play in its present state, it’s a satisfying conclusion to an important story. You can discover extra screenshots from the sport over at ArsTechnica, or attempt enjoying the sport for your self on the Internet Archive.