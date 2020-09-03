Simba SC striker Kagere denies fighting with coach Vandenbroeck

The Mainland League’s leading scorer refutes reports he battled with his coach as they get ready for the brand-new season’s kick-off

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has actually come out to reject reports he battled with coach Sven Vandenbroeck on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, social networks was awash with news the 2 had actually challenged each other in training on Tuesday after the group showed up in Mbeya from Arusha, where they beat Namungo FC 2-0 to raise the Community Shield.

The Rwandan striker, who won the Golden Boot for the 2nd season in a row after notching 23 objectives, has actually described the reports as unwarranted and pointed a finger at his opponents who are out to stain his name.

“I have heard the rumours going around about me, and they are not true at all, all those rumours are just aimed at spoiling my good name and that is why I have never replied to such stories,” Kagere is priced estimate by Sokaletu.

“First, they came up with stories. I used charm but I kept silent, and now they have said I fought with my coach which is not true, I am shocked and saddened with such reports and have kept asking myself when and where did I fight with my coach?”

On Wednesday, Vandenbroeck rejected the reports and specified he does not have any issue with the striker and does not understand where the news originated from.

” I can’t utilize powers on my gamers and on …