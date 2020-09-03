Silvis City Council upholds dismissal of worker, denies grievance | Local News

“We actually held it off for two weeks so they can get things together, and it still didn’t work out,” Carter said.

The items that were unanimously approved included:

Purchasing a command vehicle for the fire department at a cost not to exceed $50,000.

Attaching Coaltown Road to a gravity feed sewer at a cost not to exceed $7,500.

Making emergency repairs for Well No. 11 in Silvis at a cost of $21,315.

By another unanimous vote, the council also approved a settlement agreement with Dragonfly Developers regarding a default on a TIF redevelopment agreement.

The developers, Tim and Laurie Phlypo of Geneseo, had wanted to turn the two-story space at 1121 1st Ave. in Silvis into a coffee shop and an apartment. But the project never worked out.

“We worked out a reasonable compromise for them,” Silvis City Administrator Jim Grafton said, noting the original incentive given amounted to about $30,000, with the ordinance calling for $14,000 of that to be paid back over three years.