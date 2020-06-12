Silvio Berlusconi: Former AC Milan owner takes AC Monza into Serie B | Football News





AC Milan won 29 major trophies in 31 years under Silvio Berlusconi – can that he taste Serie A success with Monza?

Silvio Berlusconi is back the game. Three years after selling AC Milan, the 83-year-old is targeting a swift come back to the dizzy heights of Serie A with his new reality – AC Monza.

On Monday, the Italian Football Federation curtailed the Serie C season and Monza secured their first promotion to Serie B in 20 years with a dominating campaign which saw them crowned group A champions with a 16-point margin.

Behind the success of the humble Lombardy club lies a solid core of Berlusconi’s most trusted lieutenants, such as right-hand man Adriano Galliani and former Milan player and manager Cristian Brocchi.

The Serie C title is the first faltering step of what could be an extremely swift rise to the top of the Italian football ladder in Berlusconi’s latest project for glory – the one that echoes his trophy-laden era as Milan supremo.

Nicola Rigoni (bottom-left), formerly a Serie A person at Chievo Verona, celebrates after scoring for Monza

‘The dream is always to see Monza at San Siro’

“There’s no point hiding – we want to take this city, the third-biggest in Lombardy, into Serie A,” Galliani told Sky in Italy on Tuesday. “Now comes the hard bit, but the conditions for us to accomplish our goal are all in position.

“The goal now is to build a top team, we already started talking about transfers. Our budget will be used to go in Serie A, we won’t go crazy but we will do what’s necessary.”

Galliani, one of the shrewdest sporting directors in the world, started his career at his hometown club Monza in 1984. Two years later, Berlusconi acquired a troubled AC Milan side threatened by bankruptcy and made him the club’s leader.

The rest is history. Berlusconi’s tenure as Milan president is one of the most decorated in world football. Like Santiago Bernabeu at Real Madrid and Roman Abramovich at Chelsea, that he turned the club from average top-flight regulars to European heavyweights.

Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani want to bring Monza to Serie A for the first time

During those 31 years, Galliani became known as the “king of free transfers”. Cafu, Rivaldo, David Beckham, Alex and Ronaldinho were all snapped up on a free and contributed to 29 major titles through the duration of his time at the San Siro.

So it was the same tale when in 2018 the pair decided to spend money on Monza, who have been up for sale after going bust three years earlier in the day – and, just like they did inside their early Milan days, they’ve gone to claim their first league title within two years. They even made a decision to rebrand the club from SS Monza to AC Monza, echoing their first project together – AC Milan.

Former Italy international Gabriel Paletta, Genoa goalkeeper Eugenio Lamanna, Leeds defender Giuseppe Bellusci and Chievo skipper Nicola Rigoni were all signed free of charge last year to supply an experienced back-up to a healthier crop of young Italian prospects, light emitting diode by Milan icon Brocchi – who started his managerial career in 2016 at the San Siro itself.

“I was once asked how I could be passionate about Serie C when I experienced games in the whole of Europe. I said it’s natural, because Monza is my first and last passion, I was on loan at Milan for 31 years!” Adriano Galliani, Monza chairman

Under Brocchi’s wing, Berlusconi’s backing and Galliani’s transfer expertise the club has found a new lease of life. The team now includes a real shot at its first top-flight berth ever. Up next is a fight to compete in Serie B with Brocchi’s former team-mates: Filippo Inzaghi at Benevento and Alessandro Nesta at Frosinone.

But behind Berlusconi’s drive to obtain Monza to the promised land for the first time in its history is one specific wish, as Brocchi revealed. “The dream is to see Monza play against AC Milan at San Siro.”

What’s more is that Galliani desires to see his side take action with a squad composed largely of young Italian players – a team that plays a “clean, epic and beautiful type of football”.

Could they take action in similar fashion to Arrigo Sacchi’s revolutionary Milan side of the 90s? Perhaps, and that is what Berlusconi wants. He wants it so much, he even personally offered the Monza job to Sacchi in October.

A third Milan club?

Football in Monza is largely overshadowed by Formula 1, with the city’s iconic circuit playing host to the Italian Grand Prix every September. And because the soccer club does not enjoy as proud a history, Berlusconi’s ambition is always to start writing it today.

A modest, provincial city only a stone’s dispose of from Milan, football fans in Monza tend to gravitate towards either of the San Siro clubs, so it is easy to think they can join Inter and AC Milan as a third Milanese club in Serie A.

“It’s a compliment that can give me pleasure, but Monza is not the third team of Milan,” Berlusconi told local daily Il Cittadino on Tuesday.

“It’s the team of the town of Monza, of the province of Brianza and its particular 900,000 inhabitants. Monza is different to Milan, it’s its own clear identity.

Monza manager Cristian Brocchi (left) and chairman Adriano Galliani (right) celebrate the club’s promotion to Serie B. Credit: Facebook/ACMonza

“We will create a team to try to the top of Serie B. It’s popular that promotion [to Serie A] depends upon many facets, some of which are unpredictable. But we all know very well the predictable ones and we will do our better to take advantage of them.”

Could Monza be considered a tool for Berlusconi to obtain back into the golden days, when he ruled over the political and football landscape in Italy? Perhaps. But what can not be put into question is his love for football and precisely what whirls around it – and the exact same can be said about his loyal counsellor.

“Today is a day of joy, emotion and commotion for me,” Galliani said in his first press conference as Monza chairman. “I was missing football so much. I’m madly in love with football. For me, Champions League, Serie C and kids playing in the streets are the same thing.”

“With the lads and the coach I carry on doing the same things I’ve done at AC Milan,” continued Berlusconi.

“I listen to them, I give them advice, I motivate them, I compliment them for their behaviour on the pitch, I push myself to make observations if I spot something bad in their attitude. So, I haven’t lost my good habits.”

Should the old dog really depend on his old tricks, it’s likely Serie A will soon have a familiar face back in the spotlight.