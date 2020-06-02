Silverstone to host two grands prix when Formula 1 returns

Silverstone will host back-to-back grands prix on August 2 and 9 when Formula One returns with an eight-race European calendar beginning subsequent month.

The FIA has accredited plans for the 2020 marketing campaign to start at Austria’s Red Bull Ring in Spielberg with successive races on July 5 and 12 earlier than the Hungarian Grand Prix takes place on July 19.

Teams will then head to Silverstone for two races – dubbed the British Grand Prix and the Formula One 70th Anniversary Grand Prix respectively – earlier than additional occasions in Spain on August 16, Belgium on August 30 and Italy on September 6.

All races are anticipated to be staged behind closed doorways with a minimal variety of staff personnel on the circuit as a part of plans to create as protected an setting as attainable for all these collaborating.

Participants may even be required to journey on constitution flights, social distance as a lot as attainable, and bear common testing.

Eight races is the minimal quantity required to decide a world champion beneath the game’s rules, however F1’s house owners Liberty Media hope that is only the start because it appears to announce additional races in Asia and the Americas, with the objective of staging up to 18 grands prix this yr.

An announcement mentioned: “Formula 1 has been working carefully with all companions, authorities, the FIA and the ten groups to create a revised calendar that may enable a return to racing in a method that’s protected for the communities we go to and the complete Formula 1 neighborhood.

“Due to the continued fluidity of the Covid-19 state of affairs internationally, we will probably be finalising the main points of the broader calendar and hope to publish that within the coming weeks with an expectation of getting a complete of 15-18 races earlier than we full our season in December.

“We at the moment count on the opening races to be closed occasions, however hope followers will probably be ready to be a part of our occasions once more when it’s protected to achieve this.

“The health and safety of all involved will continue to be priority number one, with Formula 1 and the FIA having a robust and detailed plan to ensure our races maintain the highest level of safety with strict procedures in place.”

There had been query marks over Silverstone’s place on the calendar due to issues over a quarantine programme due to be launched by the Government, impacting travellers arriving into the UK from June 8.

However, elite sports activities occasions are set to be exempt from the quarantine interval, enabling racing to go forward on the Northamptonshire circuit.

An announcement from the circuit mentioned: “We are delighted to share this announcement confirming two consecutive Grand Prix’s are to happen at Silverstone.

“Although these will be closed events we are confident that our legendary circuit will provide the perfect setting for a great show for everyone watching at home.”

Formula One chairman Chase Carey mentioned: “We are happy to give you the option to set out our opening eight-race calendar as we speak and look ahead to publishing our full calendar within the coming weeks.

“I would like to thank each promoter and companion for his or her assist and ongoing dedication to Formula 1.

“While we currently expect the season to commence without fans at our races we hope that over the coming months the situation will allow us to welcome them back once it is safe to do, but we know the return of Formula 1 will be a welcome boost to sports fans around the world.”

Drivers and groups welcomed the calendar’s announcement, with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen saying on Twitter: “Counting down to the start of the 2020 F1 season . Only 33 days left to the first race .”

Williams driver George Russell reacted on Twitter by posting: “LETTTSSS GOOO!!!”

Red Bull might have their base in Milton Keynes however given their Austrian possession they think about the Spielberg circuit which bears their sponsor’s identify to be their residence, and staff principal Christian Horner mentioned it could be particular to start the season there.

“Red Bull have pulled out all the stops to get the Austrian Grand Prix up and running, in order to support a safe start to the Formula One season,” Horner mentioned.

“It’s a improbable venue and we’re happy to be beginning our championship marketing campaign at our residence circuit. It has been an enormous effort by all concerned and the two occasions on the Red Bull Ring will probably be a blueprint for all different races to comply with.

“There was clearly an enormous quantity of dialogue behind the scenes with Liberty, the FIA and the native authorities to be sure that returning to racing is finished responsibly and all of us have our half to play so as to implement the measures in place.

“With the first eight races of the calendar now confirmed we have some positive momentum. As a race team and racers, we are excited to get going again and put on a show for our fans.”