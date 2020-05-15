Silverstone to host two grands prix this summer

Two Formula One grands prix might be staged at Silverstone this summer, topic to Government approval.

The managing director of the Northamptonshire circuit, Stuart Pringle, informed the BBC that an settlement in precept had been reached with Formula One to maintain two races, instantly after the season begins in Austria.

“I am delighted to confirm that Silverstone and Formula 1 have reached an agreement in principle to host two races behind closed doors this summer,” Pringle stated.

“However these races might be topic to Government approval, as our precedence is the security of all concerned and strict compliance with Covid-19 rules.

“I would like to thank all our fans who have been so supportive throughout this and to assure them we are determined to do all we can to help Formula 1 put on a show this summer.”

As reported by Telegraph Sport final month, one chance is for Silverstone to run one race in its regular structure and a second in a reverse configuration on the weekend of July 18-19, an association for which it will want further licensing approval.

The Northamptonshire monitor has a set infrastructure and several other main groups, together with world champions Mercedes, have their headquarters inside a 30-minute drive. While the answer would go well with F1, determined to restore its revenues by any means attainable, Silverstone would nonetheless undergo an enormous monetary hit due to the shortage of followers. Last 12 months’s grand prix drew over 140,000 individuals on race day, the biggest crowd of the British sporting 12 months.

The overriding problem for F1, a sport accustomed to spanning 5 continents in a 7½-month season, lies within the indefinite journey restrictions imposed internationally to restrict the unfold of coronavirus.

Quarantine precautions additionally threaten to create an additional layer of complication, with the UK authorities insisting that any new arrivals into the nation should be remoted for two weeks. That ruling threatens to stop any worldwide sport happening within the UK this summer.

Ross Brawn, F1’s motorsport chief, has sought to assuage public well being considerations by making a “very enclosed environment,” by which anyone admitted to the paddock could be examined for Covid-19. Such an train would even be fraught with logistical complications, given the checks that may additionally want to be carried out at staff inns. F1 has virtually misplaced its inventory market worth as a consequence of the pandemic, and the restlessness for a resumption is changing into extra acute by the day.

More follows…