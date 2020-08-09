Silverstone race will be “a war”, says frustrated Ocon

The Frenchman had a hard time to match the rate of colleague Daniel Ricciardo, and might handle just 11 th location in Q2.

He was then bumped to 14 th by a three-place charge for restraining fellow Mercedes protege George Russell in Q1, while Ricciardo will start from 5th position.

Ocon anticipates to have a battle to comprise ground with a vehicle that is possibly quicker than a few of those ahead.

“For sure it’s going to be a war tomorrow,” he stated after the session. “Where I will start, typically there are slower cars and trucks around there. We ought to have a much better rate and make some relocations like we did recently.

“Of course we are beginning rather away the points. We are going to attempt and get the most chance that we can, however it’s not going to be simple, despite the fact that typically we need to have the rate to return into the points.

“On the charge side it’s regrettable what took place. I was on the out lap surpassing [Antonio] Giovinazzi, I was not conscious that Russell was coming. I got the charge and I believe it was been worthy of, it messed up George’s lap. Not well handled from our side.”

Ocon suggested that there was a variation in the efficiency of the 2 cars and trucks that Renault might not describe.

“There’s a lot of tests that we’ve done basically,” he stated. “And we didn’t discover the ideal thing to place on our …