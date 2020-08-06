Silverstone installs extra barriers after Kvyat crash

The AlphaTauri chauffeur was pitched into a spin at the flat-out Maggotts left-hander last weekend, and wound up having a huge effect with the initially exposed barrier on the exterior of Becketts.

While it is an uncommon location to crash, the FIA is taking no threats and, ahead of the 70 th Anniversary Grand Prix, has actually started setting up extra defense as can be seen in the images.

In a note sent out ahead of the race weekend informing groups of track modifications, F1 race director Michael Masi stated: “A tyre barrier approximately 36m long has been installed at the rear of the Turn 11 run-off area.”

The substantial damage triggered to Kvyat’s vehicle due to the nature of the effect was a contributing consider why it took marshals so long to eliminate it throughout the race.

Asked about a theory that the healing time was so long due to the fact that of workers constraints promoted by COVID-19 procedures, Masi stated: “The level of the damage in fact made it harder to recuperate that vehicle. I do not believe it was anything to do with that [lack of marshals] at all.

“And in fact, to be sincere, the marshal decreases here had absolutely nothing to do with trackside side of it. So I do not state that that was any effect at all.”

The just other track modification at Silverstone is a brand-new 30- metre kerb that has actually been set up at Chapel, which ought to discourage chauffeurs from …