A 34 percent rally in the cost of silver made July among the best months on record for the rare-earth element, eclipsing every significant global monetary property.

The cost increase was the most significant since December 1979, conveniently overtaking gains of about 13 percent in the Shanghai Composite index and Brazilian stocks, and an 11.5 percent dive in gold, according to DeutscheBank While a handful of specific stocks beat even silver, the metal towers above other products and stock indices.

Silver, referred to as the “poor man’s gold”, has actually increased in tandem with gold, which touched an intraday peak of $1,984 a troy ounce previously today. Silver struck a six-year high of $26 an ounce recently, making it still more than 70 times more affordable than its fellow metal.

“The pace of buying has been incredible across the silver products, whereas you’d expect that strength in gold,” stated Suki Cooper, an expert at Standard Chartered in NewYork “But once investors feel they are priced out of gold they may turn to silver, or they may look at the gold/silver ratio and feel it is undervalued.”

Holdings in silver-backed exchange traded funds had actually increased to a record 8,445 tonnes this year, Ms Cooper included, nearly double the previous record in 2009.

Interest in gold and silver has actually risen this …