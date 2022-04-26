Artsakh NA: «Justice» MP Metkase Hakobyan Facebook: Post:

It was impossible to imagine that one day we would be in this situation, but this is a reality. This is the Armenia where they seized power shouting “dear people”, but in reality those who hate the nation. In the center of Yerevan, police attacked an elderly man who simply remarked on the use of brute force…

These policemen “forgot” that their colleagues died for the sake of the Homeland, but as the RA Prime Minister said. They could not have died ած Those who seized power took away the cream of the nation, the Homeland, passed to Dignity…

A few days ago in Stepanakert, a police officer stopped a child, bent down and tied a shoelace.