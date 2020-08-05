Silicon Power Armor A85 IP68 Shockproof 4TB Waterproof USB 3.0 2.5-Inch Military Grade Portable External Hard Drive for PC, Mac, Xbox One and Xbox 360 – Silver



Price: $119.99 - $109.99

(as of Aug 05,2020 10:06:17 UTC – Details)



Military-grade Shockproof Protection Equipped with advanced 3 layers of defense including the metallic exterior, rubber case, and internal suspension system, the Armor A85 passed the US military drop-test MIL-STD 810G Method 516.6 Procedure IV , a freefall test from 1.22m on 26 contact points. Waterproof & Dustproof The Armor A85 applies the seamless rubber material and unibody design, and it passed the IP68 standard that promises indestructible protections against water and dust. Pressure-resistant Fortress The outer aluminum casing can withstand up to 500 kg of force, and its matte sandblasting surface can resist scratches, fingerprints and dirt. Cable-carry Design An intelligent cable-carry design to easily fix your cable on the back of the drive. Exclusive Lock Software A85 provides free SP HDD Lock Utility software to enhance data security by accessing with a password. (Mac OS is not supported) * The software can be downloaded via SP official website. 3-year Warranty The Armor A85 is backed by a 3-year warranty. *Please register your product via SP official website to get complete manufacturer warranty services, product support and more. Box Contains 1 x Silicon Power Armor A85 External Hard Drive 1 x USB 3.0 Cable

Military-grade shockproof protection. Meet IP68 dustproof/ waterproof standard

Pressure-resistant with aluminum casing

Intelligent cable-carry design

SP HDD Lock Utility free download software for full disk encryption (Not supported in Mac OS)

3-year manufacturer warranty