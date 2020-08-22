Silicon Power 64GB R/W up to 290/ 160MB/s Superior Pro Micro SDXC UHS-II (U3), V90 8K, High Speed MicroSD Card with Adapter Compatible with GoPro 7 GoPro 8



Capture More with the Fast Speed Up to 100MB/s Read The Superior Pro Series memory cards feature the UHS-1 specifications that enable fast transfer speeds to save you more time when moving data from your card to other devices. Also, it supports Full-HD/ 4K video recording so that you can capture HD videos without annoying lags and dropouts. *To reach the maximum read/write speed, a UHS-I enabled and USB 3.0 reader or host device would be recommended. Ideal for Up-to-date Gadgets Equipped with the Class 10 speed, the Superior Pro microSD series can bring high-tech gears such as sports cameras into full play! You may also place it in some portable speakers for more appealing music. Waterproof, Shockproof, Temperature-proof and X-ray proof Even if you are doing outdoor activities in some extreme climate conditions, the Superior Pro series can still survive from water, shock and wide-temperatures storage ranging from -40ºC to 85ºC! Moreover, the Superior Pro series is immune to airport X-rays so there is no need to worry when travelling overseas. Add More Storage for Your Mobile Devices Hard to choose which one to delete? The Superior Pro microSD series is available from 64GB to 512GB so you can instantly free up the storage of your mobile devices.

The Future Is Here: 8K Ultra HD

Need For Speed: UHS-II Technology

Support GoPro 8

ALL-ROUND DATA PROTECTION

5-year warranty / Please Note this product is NOT Support Nintendo Switch