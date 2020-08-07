Silicon Power 2TB Rugged Portable External Hard Drive Armor A80, Waterproof USB 3.0 for PC, Mac, Xbox and PS4, Blue



Military-grade Shockproof, IPX7 Waterproof and Pressure-resistant Protections Armor A80 incorporates heavy-duty aluminum casing, interior rubber sealing and internal suspension system which altogether assure rigid protections against any unexpected situations such as rain, liquid-spillage or accidental drops. Cable-carry design The innovative slot design is especially equipped for simple cable carrying and storing by which you can easily stick the cable to the drive. Sturdy and Stylish Metallic Casing Armor A80 is equipped with the aluminum exterior which can not only provide strong protection against outer pressure but also show the trendy look that complements your fashion style on-the-go. Ultra-fast Transfer Speed SuperSpeed USB 3.0 interface enables blazing-fast speed performance to quickly transfer large files including HD videos, high-resolution photos and great numbers of documents in seconds. 3-year Warranty The Armor A80 is backed by a 3-year warranty that guarantees complete services and technical support. Box Contains 1 x Silicon Power Armor A80 External Hard Drive 2 x USB 3.0 Cable (107 mm & 550 mm)

Work with Ideal for gaming enthusiasts Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4, PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim (PS4 System Software version 4.50 or higher).

Military-grade shockproof and IPX7 waterproof protection. Sturdy aluminum casing enables high pressure-resistant function to withstand up to 300 kg of force.

Cable storage design for simple cable carrying.

USB 3.1 Gen 1 interface, backward compatible with USB 3.0/USB 2.0

3 year manufacturer warranty. (Please register your product via SP official website to get the complete manufacturer warranty services, product support and more.)